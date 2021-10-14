TT gas station awaiting EPA’s approval to set up in Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago-headquartered UNIPET is currently awaiting approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin construction of a gas station in Guyana.

UNIPET is said to be partnering with a local company to open a 24-hour gas station and minimart – an investment of some US$4.9M.

EPA Executive Director told INews that the application is currently being reviewed and from all indications, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will not be required.

“For now, I haven’t gone into the details of the application but the application is still being processed, right now it’s at the statutory publication notice of thirty days, EIA not required,” he said.

The gas station, which will be established at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is expected to feature charging ports for electric vehicles.

In a recent statement on their Facebook Page, UNIPET said the “investment will provide a Bulk Fuel Storage Facility with Gantry loading, office buildings, a gas station and Convenience store.”

Further, UNIPET posited that once approval is granted, construction will begin with the actual opening projected for 24 months later.

“The overall life of the project is 30 years, with the first two years devoted to construction and commissioning. From construction to commissioning, the project is expected to provide employment for locals from a range of professions,” the TT firm explained.

The company is also working under the guidance of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

GCCI President Timothy Tucker told this publication that this foreign investment will add value to Guyana.

“They’re coming with something unique where they’re coming with charging stations for electrical cars, [their] service station and mart is going to be a lot more vendor-friendly, easy access…so, what they bring is something unique, it’s new technology and we believe that its embracing as Guyana a growth,” he stated.

“With the projective growth and development that is needed in Guyana, we can’t do it alone…the amount of infrastructure development Guyana needs, Guyanese by themselves cannot undertake all of that. We need new technology to come, we need new ideas and we also need foreign investment,” Tucker added.

“Foreign investment does not only come in and take stuff out, foreign investment shows the world that they are large companies confident in the Guyanese economy, in Guyana that they’re putting their money into this market, that is very important.”