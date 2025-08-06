Falcons clinch Caribcation 7s Championship Norton claims “large percentage of Guyanese is illiterate” and cannot “read things” 'Shameless' - Jagdeo as APNU’s promises lean on PPP’s LCDS ‘Secure Eye’ app launched to promote faster police response to crime reports Sampson’s special seals Kares T10 title-repeat for Titans All-Stars Police urge authorities to crackdown on sale of illegal vehicle accessories
World News

Trump says four candidates in running for Fed chair, rules out Bessent 

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent as his pick to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Powell for not moving faster to lower interest rates, said on Tuesday that Bessent wished to continue in his current role.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

US crime rates dropped in 2024, new FBI report shows

list 2 of 4

US charges Chinese nationals with illegally shipping Nvidia chips to China

list 3 of 4

Trump to host Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders for peace talks: Report

list 4 of 4

What is the chikungunya virus, how are countries such as China battling it?

end of list

“I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC, adding that Bessent was doing a “great job” and had told him as recently as Monday that he did not want the position.

Trump said he had four candidates in mind to replace Powell, whose term expires in May, including Kevin Warsh, who formerly served on the Fed’s seven-member board of governors, and Kevin Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council.

He said he could use the opportunity to replace Adriana D Kugler, who last week announced her early resignation as one of the seven governors, to put his pick for chair on the board in advance of Powell’s departure.

“I’m going to make the decision soon,” Trump said.

Trump’s repeated attacks on Powell, whom he has mockingly dubbed “too late”, have stoked concern about the US central bank maintaining its independence, which investors view as crucial to the health of the US economy.

Following reports last month that Trump had asked Republican lawmakers whether he should fire the Fed chair, the benchmark S&P 500 tumbled 0.7 percent.

US stocks swiftly recovered after Trump denied that he had any intention to remove Powell early.

Under legislation and US Supreme Court precedent, the president may only remove the Fed chair “for cause”, widely interpreted to mean proof of corruption or malfeasance.

Advertisement

 

Support us

Related News

18 July 2025

Is the international community finally speaking up about Israel? 

15 July 2025

Court says Trump can’t bar refugees from entering US with travel ban 

16 July 2025

Joint global operation takes down pro-Russian hacking group 

31 July 2025

GHF whistleblower says boy killed by Israel just after he collected aid 