Pres. Ali to hold national consultations on Local Content Act next year – Min. Bharrat 2020 election fraud trial to continue in February 2026 Guyana delegation returns from EU Mission with key lessons for port modernisation &amp; agri development 41.6lbs of marijuana found at Seafield Republic Bank issues fraud alert GPL acquires mobile substation to help reduce service interruptions
World News

Trump orders ‘total’ blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers 

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

United States President Donald Trump has ordered “a total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

“For the theft of our Assets, and many other reasons, including Terrorism, Drug Smuggling, and Human Trafficking, the Venezuelan Regime has been designated a FOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

list of 4 items

end of list

“Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela,” he said.

Trump’s comments come a week after US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela and as Washington has ordered a huge build-up of US military forces off the Venezuelan coast in an operation said to target drug smuggling.

The US military has killed at least 90 people since September in attacks on dozens of vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, in what international law experts have criticised as extrajudicial killings.

Washington claimed the vessels were involved in drug trafficking but has provided no evidence to support its allegations.

Caracas has long said the deployment of US forces to the region was aimed at allowing “external powers to rob Venezuela’s immeasurable oil and gas wealth“.

Despite holding the world’s largest proven oil reserves, Venezuela has faced severe restrictions on its exports in recent years under US sanctions first imposed during the first Trump presidency.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

Support us

Related News

10 December 2025

What is Gracie Mansion and why is Zohran Mamdani moving in? 

14 December 2025

Australia police responding after gunshots reported at Sydney’s Bondi beach 

16 December 2025

Thousands protest in Slovakia against Fico government’s judicial reforms 

07 December 2025

Acclaimed British photographer Martin Parr dies aged 73 