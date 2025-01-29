World News
Trump confirmation hearings live news: RFK Jr faces Senate grilling
29 January 2025
- Former environmental lawyer Robert F Kennedy Jr faces a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday for his bid to lead the United States Health and Human Services Department.
- Kennedy, however, is among President Donald Trump’s most controversial nominees, as he has previously espoused conspiracy theories about HIV and vaccination, among other things.
