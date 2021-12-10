Truck goes up in flames on Corentyne Highway

The truck in flames on the Corentyne Highway

A motor lorry which was traversing along the Corentyne Highway this morning went up into flames.

The incident occurred at around 08:30h at Number 62 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

The driver, 53-year-old Liston Velloza, escaped unharmed. He related to this publication that as he was driving, the right side rear tyre was punctured, which caused the truck to swerve to the left side parapet and come to a halt.

It subsequently burst into flames from the engine compartment. Upon seeing this, the driver quickly exited the truck.

The fire service arrived some 45 minutes later and extinguished the blaze.

Investigations are ongoing.