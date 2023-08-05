Truck driver killed, port injured in horrific Region 7 accident

The scene of the accident on Lion Mountain trail where Alli Edwards (INSET) died

A 27-year-old driver, Alli Edwards, was crushed to death on Friday afternoon after his truck toppled while descending a hill in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The accident occurred sometime around 17:30h on Friday at Lion Mountain trail, Cuyuni-Mazaruni.

At the time, Edwards of Lot 140 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was driving the truck, Motor Lorry GWW 2078, with Andrew Bromes, a 19-year-old Poter of lot 80 Kuru Kururu Soesdyke-Linden Highway as the other occupant.

Police reports revealed that the Motor Lorry was proceeding South along the eastern side of Lion Mountain trail at a fast rate, and while descending a hill, the driver lost control and collided with a mud wall (Baranka) on the trail. The Lorry flipped several times, resulting in the driver and occupant receiving injuries on their bodies.

The 19-year-old Porter was picked up in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he regained consciousness. He was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who treated him for lacerations to the right and left foot and abrasions about the body. He was admitted as a patient in the Male Surgical Ward.

Edwards, on the other hand, was pinned in the cab and unresponsive. He was eventually removed from the wreckage and taken to the Bartica Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead. He is presently at the Bartica Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).