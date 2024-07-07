Truck driver arrested with 9.25kg ganja

The parcels of marijuana found in the truck
Reaaz Bacchus, a 41-year-old truck driver from New Amsterdam, Berbice, was arrested by Police on Friday after the vehicle he was driving (motor lorry GAG 2438) was intercepted in the vicinity of Bagostown public road, East Bank Demerara and searched by ranks who found 9.25 kg of narcotics in the vehicle.
The narcotic was found in a toolbox located under the lorry in two bulky shopping bags. The bags had eighteen (18) parcels containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
Bacchus, who was the lone person in the vehicle at the time, was told of the offence committed, cautioned and claimed that ‘a Rastaman’ gave him the bags to drop off over the ‘West side’.
Bacchus was arrested and escorted to the Providence Police Station along with the suspected Narcotics which, when weighed, amounted to 9.25 kilograms. Bacchus was placed in custody as investigations continue.