Troy Resources to pay severance to all terminated workers by early 2022



Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton

See full statement from the Ministry of Labour:

PAYMENT OF SEVERANCE AND OTHER BENEFITS TO THE REDUNDANT WORKERS OF TROY RESOURCES GUYANA INC.

(December 2021)- Following media reports and complaints received regarding the payment of severance and other benefits to workers who were terminated by Troy Resources Guyana Inc on grounds of redundancy, the Ministry of Labour convened a meeting with the company’s management on December 14, 2021, to address the issues on behalf of the affected workers.

At the meeting, the company agreed and undertook to pay all of the terminated workers their severance/redundancy allowances and all other benefits owed to them by the first quarter of 2022.

The Ministry of Labour wishes to state that we will continue to engage the company on behalf of the workers to ensure that they are paid in keeping with the Termination and Severance Pay Act, Cap. 96:01.