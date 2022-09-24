Trio wanted by Police for $400M gold heist

Wanted: Damien Brummel, Andray Duncan and Mark Singh

As investigations intensify into the $400 million gold heist, the Police have issued wanted bulletins for three other men for questioning in relation to the robbery.

Police are on the hunt for 22-year-old Mark Singh of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD); 27-year-old Andray Duncan of Grove, EBD; and 51-year-old Damien Brummel of Vreed-en-hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

So far, 49-year-old Bhaloonauth Seegobin, called “Krishna”, and his 24-year-old son Satrohan Seegobin, called “Richie”, of Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD), were arraigned at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.

Police stated that between December 2021 and January 2022, in the company of others, they stole 1000 ounces of raw gold, worth $400 million, from a businesswoman of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the businesswoman discovered the gold missing only when she went to check two weeks ago and immediately contacted the Police.

Bhaloonauth Seegobin has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and has been remanded to prison until November 1, 2022, but Satrohan Seegobin has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

It was further reported that the businesswoman is a gold dealer who, over the years, has accumulated the raw gold and concealed same at a location within the confines of her home.

The two men were contracted by the victim to conduct repairs to her home, during which they found the stash of gold, divided same between them, and went on a spending spree. During the investigation, detectives recovered three motor vehicles – two cars and one canter – as well as a quantity of raw gold.

In addition, two Police officers stationed in Berbice, who had reportedly received a tip-off about the robbery, are presently in custody after they allegedly took a $6 million bribe to sweep the crime under the carpet. Further, another person was arrested and the Police were able to recover $6 million in cash, along with two motor cars.

On Friday, the Police issued the wanted bulletin for the others in connection with the gold heist.

Anyone with information about the trio’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 225-6940; 225-8196; 226-7476, 911 or the nearest Police station.