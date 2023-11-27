Trio remains in custody for murder of Mahaica woman

Murdered: Chooromanie Tulsi

As Police intensify their investigations into the brutal murder of 38-year-old Chooromanie Tulsi, whose body was found in her Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home, three men remain in custody.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told this publication that the men, who were arrested one day after the murder, are assisting with investigations. He did not delve into details about the outcome of their interrogation but stated that the probe is continuing.

Tulsi, a former accountant attached to CAMEX Restaurants Inc, was found dead on Wednesday with one stab wound to her throat. The mother of one was found in the lower flat of her home at Lot 26 Unity, Mahaica, ECD.

The woman had resided at the family house with her 5-year-old son, who from reports received witnessed the murder.

Police stated that Tulsi was last been seen alive at about 19:30h, when she collected her son from a family member in the same village.

However, the gruesome discovery was made at about 8:00h on Wednesday. She was found lying on the ground with a piece of cloth stuffed inside her mouth and a knife stuck to the centre of her throat. At the time, she was clad in a multi-coloured ‘night dress’ which was reportedly pulled up to reveal her body.

A sister, Chandrowatie Persaud, had told this publication that Tulsi and her son would sleep in the upper flat of the house, but she normally wakes up between 4:00h and 4:30h to prepare her son’s snacks and lunch for school. The kitchen is in the lower flat of the house.

“After she was finished preparing his snacks, she would go back upstairs and wake him up…prepare him for school, and they would leave together at about 6:30h… She would then drop him off by her sister-in-law, and she would make her way to work… When she returns (in) the evening, she would collect him and they would go home together… That was the last time her sister-in-law saw her,” Persaud noted.

Tulsi was described as a loving mother who took care of her child’s every need. The child’s father and Tulsi have been separated for years. He now resides overseas. Investigations are continuing.