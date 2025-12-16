Trio found guilty of 2020 murder of Tain pensioner

A 12-member jury at the Berbice High Court on Tuesday returned unanimous guilty verdicts against all three men charged in the robbery-murder of a Tain pensioner, bringing to a close a closely watched trial that turned largely on the evidence of an admitted accomplice.

On trial for the June 16, 2020 killing of 82-year-old Chandarie “Aunty Dayo” Budhoo, a pensioner from Lot 83 Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Region Six, were Dhannyram Ramdhanny, 35; Kumar Bhagwandin, 29; and Navindra Chillu, 25, all of the Corentyne.

The case was presented before Justice Sandil Kissoon.

The State case was presented by Attorney-at-Law Cicela Corbin, and the accused were represented by Attorney Kevin Morgan for Ramdhanny and Bhagwandin and Attorneys Vinay Punwa and Chandra Sohan for Chillu.

Following the verdicts, Justice Kissoon ordered that probation reports and psychiatric evaluations be conducted on each of the convicted men. The matter was adjourned to January 9, 2026, when the court will hear mitigating submissions from the defence and aggravating factors from the prosecution ahead of sentencing.

The prosecution’s case depended primarily on Kevin Mangar, also called “Toby/Chubby,” who placed himself at the crime scene and testified that he acted as a lookout while the others entered the pensioner’s home on the night of June 16, 2020.

Mangar told the court that after the stolen items were later sold, he received $5,000 from the proceeds.

In his summation, Justice Kissoon cautioned jurors that Mangar was an accomplice in law, warning that while a conviction could be entered on such evidence, it must be approached with great care. The judge also drew attention to discrepancies highlighted during cross-examination, including inconsistencies about when Mangar first gave police his account and clashes between parts of his testimony and other evidence on record.

Despite those cautions, the jury accepted Mangar’s evidence after examining it in the context of the entire case and the law as directed.

All three accused had denied involvement and raised alibis, insisting they were elsewhere at the time of the killing.

Ramdhanny, said he was drinking with friends in another village, while Bhagwandin claimed he was staying at a friend’s home for several days, and Chillu, maintained he was working and living as normal. The defence also attacked Mangar’s credibility, pointing to his criminal history and suggesting his story was fabricated.

The jury, however, rejected those defences and found each man guilty of murder in the course of a robbery, accepting the prosecution’s case that the accused acted together pursuant to a joint plan.

With the convictions now recorded, the court will receive probation and psychiatric reports on the three men before sentencing.

On January 9, 2026, defence attorneys are expected to outline mitigating circumstances, while prosecutors will argue aggravating factors for the court’s consideration.