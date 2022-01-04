Trio charged with armed robbery

Three men were on Monday slapped with two counts of armed robbery when they appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Delroy Parks, 38, a farmer of Cromarty Village, Corentyne; Mark Lovell, 33, a labourer of Lancaster Squatting Area, Corentyne, and 18-year-old Kevin King, a farmer of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore.

They were arrested on Friday last and charged with two counts of armed robbery committed on Cassieann Demendona, a 24-year-old female cashier, and Sureen Sukpaul.

The charges were laid under Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01 and they were not required to plead.

Parks was, however, remanded to prison while Lovell and King were granted bail in the sum of $75,000 for each offence. The case was adjourned to March 28, 2022.