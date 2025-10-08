Trio charged for 2023 murder of elderly Port Mourant mechanic

Three persons were today charged with the 2023 murder of Kamaludein Abrahim, a 73-year-old mechanic from Port Mourant, Region Six.

The accused are Darwin Trim, a 33-year-old cane harvester; Premchand Ramsohai, a 29-year-old mason; and Rajendra Balkaran, a 46-year-old cane harvester.

Ramsohai and Balkaran appeared in person before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court while Trim, who is currently on remand for another matter, appeared virtually.

The trio was not required to plead to the charge and they were placed on remand until October 14, when the matter will come up again at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

In a recent press release, police said they have secured confessions from the three men in relation to the mechanic’s murder.

Abrahim, who resided at Lot 111 Free Yard, Port Mourant, was reported missing on July 1, 2023, by his son, Shazad Abrahim, after family members were unable to contact him and found his home unusually empty.

Just two days later, on July 3, 2023, the decomposed body of the elderly mechanic was discovered by a fisherman in a clump of bushes on the Rose Hall Town foreshore. The remains were later positively identified by his son. However, a post-mortem examination could not confirm the cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Despite early arrests in the days following the discovery, no charges were laid at the time due to lack of evidence. One of the eventual confessed killers was among those initially questioned and released.

But detectives in the region continued to investigate the matter, using a combination of re-interviews, site revisits, forensic re-evaluation, and newly surfaced evidence.

Reports are that the trio confessed to the murder during police interrogation, providing detailed accounts of their actions on the night of June 30, 2023.

According to their confessions, the men, who were all acquainted with Abrahim, visited his home and saw a sum of money on his table. After requesting some and being denied, they became enraged and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

They then stole approximately $45,000 before transporting his unconscious body to the Rose Hall foreshore, where they continued beating him until he died.