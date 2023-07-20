Trinidad & Tobago Performers Thrill At Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo – In Pictures

News Americas, LONDON, England, Fri. Aug. 4, 2023: Performers from the visiting Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra were on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on Thursday August 3, 2023.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo thrilled spectators as this year’s event, which ran for 25 shows throughout August, also saw the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

The RAF was the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which featured music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII, and Dragon Age: Inquisition. The enchanting performances and captivating melodies left a lasting impression on all who attended the spectacular event.

See the T&T Defence Force Steel Orchestra performances HERE

Performers from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture date: Thursday August 3, 2023. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)