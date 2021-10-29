Treina Butts is new CEO of Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce

Treina Butts

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) has announced Treina F. Butts as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation.

“On behalf of the Chamber Board, I welcome Treina to the Chamber and community. We have high expectations that she will lead the Chamber to continued success and growth,” stated Anand Beharry, Chair, CGCC.

“Ms. Butts’ extensive knowledge and leadership experience with non-profit organisations, fundraising, strategic planning and business management skills will serve to develop strategic alliances, expand CGCC market presence and bring value to our business partners here in Guyana, Canada and other locations.”

Butts offers extensive experience and knowledge on sustainable development, gender empowerment, small business and people development through the sustainable utilisation of resources, tourism and the hospitality industries. She is a driven, passionate professional recognised for establishing and implementing creative strategic development plans.

“I am honoured to be joining the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce,” said Butts. “I look forward to advancing its mandate, supporting the economic prosperity for Canada and Guyana. I look forward to driving partnerships, maximising opportunities for foreign investment, helping to access key markets and support people development in key sectors.”

Butts holds a bachelor’s degree in Tourism Studies from the University of Guyana and certifications in Sustainable Tourism, Cluster Development and Results-based Management.

She is passionate about advocating for the economic vibrancy of the communities in which she serves. In her role as Executive Director of the Tourism Hospitality Association Guyana (THAG), she led the organisation to increased focus on tackling the barriers to business and community growth.

Under her leadership, THAG secured several funding partnership opportunities and expanded the organisation’s representation.

Butts will replace Natalia Seepersaud, the Chamber’s inaugural CEO who established a strong foundation and presence in Canada and Guyana.

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan institution promoting and facilitating investment and trade between Guyana and Canada and Guyana and other countries. The CGCC was launched on December 4, 2020.