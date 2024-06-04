Trawlers crash into DHB

See full statement from the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Minor Marine accident: SPAN 26 and 27Date: 2024.06.04Time: 17:46 hours.

The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation wishes to advise commuters that there was a minor accident involving two Trawlers drifting and colliding with Spans 26 and 27, which did not resulted in any major structural damages to the Demerara Harbour Bridge. As a result, traffic continues to flow in both directions on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Management assures that all efforts are in place for the safe transit of commuters as a result on this minor incident. All loaded trucks are advised to adhere to the speed limit of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.