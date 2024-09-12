Transformer explodes at Mae’s School; children, teachers safely evacuated

Children on a nearby playfield following the evacuation [News Room photo]

The transformer connected to the Mae’s School in Subryanville, Georgetown has exploded, resulting in a disruption to classes at the private educational institution.

Children and teachers have been safely evacuated.

INews understands that when the transformer exploded, it triggered sparks to certain outlets within the school.

The Fire Service was immediately contacted.

On September 4, a fire at the West Ruimveldt Primary School in Georgetown had also resulted in a disruption to classes.

On September 5, electric sparks at Number 58 Primary School in Berbice had also resulted in an early dismissal of classes.