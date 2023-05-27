Transfer of Mahdia fire victim to NY hospital necessary, done in best interest of patient – MoH

See below for a statement from the Ministry of Health on the transfer of one of the victims of the tragic Mahdia Dorm Fire to a NYC Hospital in the US:

At around 12.30hrs today, one of the two critically ill girls from the Mahdia fire who was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was medically evacuated to the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital.

This casualty of the recent Mahdia fire was admitted to the GPHC on 22nd May 2023. She is transferred to a GPHC affiliate hospital under the umbrella of Northwell Health Care, New York. While at the GPHC, she underwent 2 surgeries and her condition though critical improved steadily. This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient.

The Global Rescue Air Ambulance departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at approximately 14.25hrs and is expected to arrive in New York at 23.30hrs tonight. The thirteen-year-old girl was accompanied by her mother to New York. The mother will receive support from the Northwell Hospital which has waiver all costs for medical care.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Carolyn Rodrigues, who is presently serving as Guyana’s UN Representative in New York will give all necessary support to the mother and child.

The GPHC team, led by Dr Shilindra Rajkumar, Head of the Burns Unit, and his team of doctors, were on hand to assist in the movement of the patient from GPHC to CJIA. The Hospital’s Director of Medical and Professional Services, Dr Navin Rambaran and other GPHC doctors, and Mr Robbie Rambarran, the Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, were also present.

The Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony and Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, present this morning to see the departure of the child and to give support to the father and mother.

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali had agreed that the child should receive the best care available for burn victims. The GPHC team had discussed with several of the top hospitals in the United States of America, the possibility of offering specialised medical care for the child and it was agreed that the child would be best managed at the Northwell Burns Center, Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

Northwell Burns Center in New York is recognized among the top burn centres globally. The Ministry of Health and the GPHC wish the child a full and speedy recovery. President Ali pledges full Governmental support to the family to see the safe return of the child.