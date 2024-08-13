Training programme for NDC councillors and overseers taken to Reg. 5

Minister Sonia Parag at the training session

On Tuesday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag and the staff of the Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development visited Bushlot, West Coast Berbice, to roll out the region’s inaugural training program for NDC Councillors and Overseers.

This program fulfills a key commitment from the PPP/Civic’s manifesto to strengthen the capacity of local democratic organs. The program’s official launch took place on July 26, 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, benefiting hundreds of local officials from Region 4.

Today’s training has attracted participation from all ten of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils of Region 5.

In her keynote address at the opening, Minister Parag emphasised the importance of local officials being actively engaged with their communities, listening to residents’ concerns, and consistently operating within the legislative framework, with professionalism and efficiency. She urged the NDC Councillors to maintain a strong presence in their communities and remain steadfast in their commitment to serving the people.

Also in attendance at the training’s opening were Member of Parliament Mr. Faizal Jafarally, Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Vice-Chairman Mr. Rion Peters, and Acting Regional Executive Officer Mr. Deolall Rooplall.

The comprehensive training programme which is being rolled out all across Guyana under the theme “Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building among the Local Democratic Organs Focusing on Financial Management and Accountability” covers several key areas, including the Legal Framework of Local Government, the role of Overseers, Accounting and Finance, Community Engagement, the role of Environmental Health Officers, Committees of Council, and Record Keeping.