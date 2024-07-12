Trainee fire officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Maceon Hooper (center) being escorted by cops following his court appearance

…released on $500,000 bail

A trainee fire officer was on Thursday granted $500,000 bail when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on a causing death by dangerous driving charge.

Twenty-six-year-old Maceon Hooper of Number 51 Village Corentyne Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

It is alleged that on May 4 at about 23:00h he drove a motorcar, HD 5339, in a dangerous manner causing the death of Mahindra Narine.

Reports at the time were that motorcar, HD 5339 being driven by Hooper was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice at a fast rate of speed when the driver suddenly made a right turn west towards V-Power Service Station.

Police said that that at the same time motorcycle, CL 5024, which was proceeding in the said direction behind the car at a fast rate attempted to overtake the car, which was in the process of turning and as a result the motorcyclist collided with the right-wing mirror of the motor car and due to the impact, the motorcyclist was flung from his motorcycle and struck his head on a concrete structure resulting in injury.

Narine was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver of the motorcar and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital and was shortly after referred to the New Amsterdam Pubic Hospital where he received further medical treatment. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition but subsequently died on May 6.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Shinel Mathieson did not object to bail but asked for substantial bail. After bail was set at $500,000 the prosecutor asked the court that Hooper be made to lodge his passport and report to the Number 51 Police Station fortnightly as a condition for his pre-trial liberty. These conditions were accepted by the magistrate and put into an order.

The case has been transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court and will continue on August 5.