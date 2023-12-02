Traffic ranks benefit from ‘crash investigation course’

Traffic ranks received certificates on completion of the short ‘crash’ course facilitated by United Kingdom-based Accident Investigation specialist, Chris Goddard. The course was made possible through collaboration between the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry of Public Works.

The Ministry of Public Works partnered with the UK-based specialist facilitator to deliver the important ‘capacity booster’ crash course for the Traffic Ranks. The programme was tailored to meet demands for improved performance in the area of accident investigation at a time when Guyana is experiencing extensive expansion in all sectors.

The main goal of the training was to present the principles and techniques of road crash investigation and to provide a comprehensive explanation of how on-scene investigations and reporting are conducted, serving as a practical guideline for real-life scenarios.

The five-day training programme concluded on Friday.