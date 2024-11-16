Traffic Advisory for Exxonmobil Guyana Global Super League matches

The Global Super League advises all patrons attending the weekend matches including Match 3 of the Exxonmobil Guyana Global Super League between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Victoria at the National Stadium, Providence, tonight to plan ahead and leave early to avoid delays. Comprehensive traffic arrangements have been implemented to ensure smooth movement and a hassle-free experience for all attendees.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

Vehicles traveling to and from the National Stadium or further south may use the Heroes Highway or the East Bank Public Road.

The East Bank Public Road and Mandela Four Lane Access Road will be the primary routes for traffic to and from the Stadium.

Patrons and VIPs should proceed south along the eastern lane of the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Public Road to access the Stadium.

Drivers traveling beyond the Stadium are advised to use the western lane of the eastern carriageway of the East Bank Public Road.

A third lane will be activated along the eastern lane of the western carriageway of the East Bank Public Road to filter westbound traffic across the Demerara Harbour Bridge, with assistance from traffic officers.

ALTERNATE ROUTESResidents in the following areas are encouraged to use Heroes Highway:

Greenfield Access Road

Providence Access Road

Windsor Estate Road

Mocha to Diamond Access Road

PARKING INFORMATION

General parking is available at the second entrance of the National Stadium.

Special Invitees and Officials must use the third entrance via Greenfield Road.

No parking is allowed on the Eastern and Western Carriageways between Bagotstown Public Road and Providence Public Road, including near the Rubis Gas Station.

Pre-purchase parking tickets to avoid delays on match day.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PATRONS

Carpool or share rides to minimize congestion.

Follow the signage and directions provided for seamless access.

Arrive early to avoid delays and fully enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENTTraffic arrangements will take effect four (4) hours before the start of the match. Road users are urged to adhere to all traffic laws and the guidance of traffic officers on duty.

The Global Super League thanks all patrons and residents for their cooperation as we prepare for another thrilling encounter. Let us work together to ensure safe and efficient access for everyone attending tonight’s match.

For further updates, follow us on our official social media channels or contact the Secretariat.