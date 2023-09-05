Traffic Advisory for CPL Guyana games

Traffic Advisory

Guyana Police Force

Caribbean Premier League Cricket Games – East Bank of Demerara

Event Information:

Please be informed that Guyana will be hosting six (6) exciting Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket games (Group Stage) as well as two Qualifiers, an Eliminator and the Final. The games will take place at the Guyana National Stadium. Below are the dates and times for each match:

Date

Time

Match

Wednesday 13th September

7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs

Thursday 14th September

7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St. Lucia Kings



Saturday 16th September

10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 17th September

10am

Jamaica Tallawahs v St. Lucia Kings

7pm

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals

Tuesday 19th September

7pm

Eliminator 3rd and 4th

Wednesday 20th September

7pm

Qualifier 1- 1st v 2nd

Friday 22nd September

7pm

Qualifier 2- Winner of Eliminator v loser of Q1

Sunday 24th September

7 pm

Final

Traffic Arrangements:

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the East Bank of Demerara during these CPL games, the following traffic arrangements will be in place:

Patrons, including VIPs in vehicles, are advised to proceed south along the eastern lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road to access the Guyana National Stadium.

Drivers proceeding further south of the National Stadium are advised to use the western lane of the eastern carriageway of East Bank Public Road.

The third lane along the eastern lane of the western carriageway of East Bank Public Road will be utilized to filter traffic West across the Demerara Harbour Bridge, facilitated by traffic ranks.

Parking:

Paid Parking will be available at Providence Access Road (Red Road) in the compound on the southern side of the road.

Stadium parking at the second access of the National Stadium.

Special Invitees and Officials will access the National Stadium using the Third Entrance (Greenfield Road).

No Parking on the Eastern and Western Carriageways between Bagotstown Public Road to Providence Public Road in the vicinity of Rubis Gas Station.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets for parking prior to game days to reduce interruptions in traffic flow.

Carpooling and ride-sharing are encouraged to reduce congestion.

Signage will be erected to guide patrons.

Alternate Routes:

Mandela Four Lane Access Road South to Eccles Bagotstown Public Road (Dumpsite Road) West to Windsor Estate Road, South along Windsor Estate Road, continue South to the Mocha to Diamond Access Road and exit at Mocha Access Road or Diamond Access Road.

Drivers can access the Windsor Access Road and Mocha to Diamond Access Road from Eccles Access Road (Eccles Traffic Light) and Bagotstown Access Road (Dump Site Road).

Traffic will only be allowed East on Providence Access Road (Red Road). No entry West between Windsor Estate Road and Providence Public Road.

Appeal to Road Users:

The Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force appeals to all road users during these upcoming CPL games to adhere to the traffic arrangements, utilize alternate routes for travel, carpool, share rides, and observe all Traffic Laws and Regulations. Your co-operation will contribute to a safe and enjoyable experience for all.