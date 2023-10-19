See full Traffic Advisory for Agri Investment Forum and Expo:

Please be advised of the following traffic arrangements in light of the upcoming Agri-Investment Forum and Expo slated for October 20-22, 2023.

Traffic will flow westbound, double-lane on the Railway Embankment Road until 10:00 am on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Drop off point for all attendees is the southern drive lane between Giftland Mall entrance and the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) entrance.

All flows will be restored east and westbound daily thereafter, along the Railway Embankment with traffic ranks in place to support smooth, unhindered movement of motorists and pedestrians.

The designated VIP Parking is at the Aquatic Centre with general parking at the Giftland Mall Parking Lot.