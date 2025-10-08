Tractor operator certification training to restart at GSA

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, recently visited the Guyana School of Agriculture’s (GSA) main campus at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara to discuss some of the policies that will be implemented over the next five years in order to transform the country’s agriculture sector.

Minister Mustapha, while engaging students, teachers, and other staff from the institution, said that the government was positioning GSA to be at the forefront, producing graduates who are innovative and solution-driven.

As the CARICOM region’s premier agricultural academic institution, Minister Mustapha said that GSA is a critical component to developing a resilient agriculture sector for the region.

Minister Mustapha also told the gathering that investments are being made to upgrade classrooms, labs, and demonstration plots. He also said that ICT tools will be made available to ensure GSA becomes a 21st-century facility.

Additionally, as an immediate intervention, tractor operator certification training will recommence at the facility. Students attending the GSA will be taught to operate manual-operated tractors as part of their practical training and will receive a certificate upon completion of their academic courses.

Over the last five years, the Government of Guyana has also offered scholarships to students from CARICOM countries to study at the GSA. Currently, students from St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica are attending the institution.