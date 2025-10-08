19-Y-O remanded for murder Mohabir crowned Pegasus Young Knights Challenge Champion Public invited to attend commissioning of landmark Demerara River Bridge Woman robbed of bike, other valuables at Lamaha Springs Positive signs among Golden Jaguars players – Head Coach Dooley New Demerara River Bridge undergoes major load testing with 20 fully-loaded trucks
Local News

Tractor operator certification training to restart at GSA

08 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN
Heavy Duty Equipment Operator Skills Training Programme in Mainstay [September 2022]

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, recently visited the Guyana School of Agriculture’s (GSA) main campus at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara to discuss some of the policies that will be implemented over the next five years in order to transform the country’s agriculture sector.

Minister Mustapha, while engaging students, teachers, and other staff from the institution, said that the government was positioning GSA to be at the forefront, producing graduates who are innovative and solution-driven.

As the CARICOM region’s premier agricultural academic institution, Minister Mustapha said that GSA is a critical component to developing a resilient agriculture sector for the region.

Minister Mustapha also told the gathering that investments are being made to upgrade classrooms, labs, and demonstration plots. He also said that ICT tools will be made available to ensure GSA becomes a 21st-century facility.

Additionally, as an immediate intervention, tractor operator certification training will recommence at the facility. Students attending the GSA will be taught to operate manual-operated tractors as part of their practical training and will receive a certificate upon completion of their academic courses.

Over the last five years, the Government of Guyana has also offered scholarships to students from CARICOM countries to study at the GSA. Currently, students from St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica are attending the institution.

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Support us

Related News

01 October 2025

Walrond commits to addressing US recommendations on improving anti-trafficking efforts 

01 October 2025

Guyanese sentenced, fined in US over role in global HIV test kit theft scheme

30 September 2025

Hinterland athletes to benefit from new sports programme – Min. Jacobs

25 September 2025

Lethem residents die after pickup crashes into parked truck on Soesdyke-Linden Highway