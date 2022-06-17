Toy gun, knives found on students during school searches

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday conducted operations at several schools along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where some potential weapons were found to be in the possession of students.

These included scissors, screwdrivers, knives, and a toy gun. The ranks conducted searches on the students’ bags in the presence of teachers and welfare officers.

The operations were conducted at the Lancaster Secondary, Bladen Hall Multilateral Secondary, Buxton Practical Instructional Center, Annandale Secondary, Buxton Secondary, Plaisance Secondary, Beterverwagting Secondary, La Bonne Intention Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary, St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary, Hope Secondary, Golden Grove Secondary, and President College.

Meanwhile, in addition to the searches, lectures were also conducted.

The topics discussed were violence and crime committed at schools, gang fighting, taking offensive weapons to school, the consequences of using offensive weapons at school, being on the streets after school, and respect for teachers.