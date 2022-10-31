Tourist reportedly drowns at Orinduik Falls

Orinduik Falls [Explore Guyana photo]

A Guyanese man who was part of a group of tourists visiting Orinduik Falls on Sunday reportedly drowned at the popular tourist destination.

The man has been identified as Gladstone Haynes who had boarded an Air Services Limited plane from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport to be part of the tour.

At the end of the tour, it was realised that one person was missing. Reports are that the man disappeared whilst at the Orinduik Falls.

His body is yet to be located. A search and rescue/recovery operation is currently underway in conjunction with the Guyana Defence Force and Guyana Police Force.