Torginol Paints, Cyril’s Transportation treat kids from Sophia Care Centre to CPL match

Torginol Paints has once again teamed up with Cyril’s Transportation to provide an unforgettable experience for the children of the Sophia Care Centre.

On Saturday, September 21, the children, along with their caretakers, attended the CPL match between the St. Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals at the Guyana National Stadium.

Transportation was generously provided by Cyril’s Transportation, ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey. This marked the second consecutive year that the two Guyanese companies have collaborated, highlighting their ongoing commitment to communityengagement and support.

Corporate Social Responsibility continues to be a key focus for both Torginol Paints and Cyril’s Transportation. By giving back to the community and creating memorable experiences for the children, both companies reinforced their dedication to the well-being of the next generation.

“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to do something special for these children again this year,” Torginol’s Brand Manager, Annalisa Jagmohan shared.

For both Torginol Paints and Cyril’s Transportation, the initiative went beyond just offering a fun outing; it was a testament to their belief in giving back. The collaboration served as a reminder of the positive changes local businesses can create when they unite for a common cause.