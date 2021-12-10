Top State Department official travels to Venezuela to meet with detained Americans

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens’ quiet visit to the capital city of Caracas represents a significant development as efforts to free the men, many of whom have been imprisoned for years by the government of embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, have yet to succeed.

“We can confirm that the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens traveled to Caracas for discussions about the welfare and safety of US nationals in Venezuela,” a State Department official said Friday.

“We continue to advocate for the immediate and unconditional release of all wrongfully detained US nationals in Venezuela at every opportunity,” the official said.

According to a source familiar, the administration was able to work with the Maduro government to arrange the visits to check on a group of detained oil executives known as the “CITGO 6,” who have just begun their fifth year in Venezuelan detention, as well as three other Americans who have been detained since 2020. This source said the Maduro government was accommodating of the visit.

