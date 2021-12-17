Top Cop says Police Force’s performance is “good” but admits “more needs to be done”



Top Cop Nigel Hoppie Top Cop Nigel Hoppie

With the Guyana Police Force (GPF) constantly under criticisms for a number of matters, Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie is of the opinion that the organisation’s performance throughout the year has been good.

He made this remark during the Force’s Annual Awards Ceremony where several officers were recognised for their outstanding work throughout the year.

“The Guyana Police Force continues to perform creditably, notwithstanding the continued challenge,” the Top Cop said.

“Criticisms continue to be made against the Force and persons tend to forget the exceptional work of the many police ranks, who, despite the criticisms and challenges, work assiduously in implementing strategies that see successes and stand as testimony to the police’s undying nature and commitment to the safety and security of our country,” he contended.

According to the Top Cop, the Force’s fundamental task of protecting the nation is “herculean” but it is one that the institution and its ranks that seriously.

“Despite some unsavory incidents, the Guyana police Force has successfully dealt with the significant challenges and experiences that faced us during this year and we’ve been taking every efforts to carry out our mandate,” he explained.

The Police Commissioner added that “while we’re aware that more needs to be done, generally the performance of the Force has been good.”

In fact, he pointed out that due to the performance of the Force, the country has recorded a 21% decrease in serious crimes for the year, compared to 2020.

Moreover, the Top Cop highlighted that this is the “highest degree of reduction” in serious crimes in the past ten years.