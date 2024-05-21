Top Cop meets US officials on improving GPF fingerprint identification system

Today, May 21, 2024, Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken and members of his ELT team met with U.S. Embassy officials on enhancing its security measures. This meeting took place in the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary.

It was facilitated by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Affairs and the Regional Security Office (RSO) for the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to coordinate with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to improve on their Integrated Automated and Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS).

Establishing this biometric record exchange program between the FBI and the GPF will enable them to benefit from the FBI’s database on their criminal and counter-terrorism investigation records. The biometric system will include fingerprint scans, palmprints, facial recognition, and iris scans.

This new feature will be significant to assist the GPF in its crime fighting efforts.