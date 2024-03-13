Top brass of GPF visits family of dead cop

A team from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) led by Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Calvin Brutus on Wednesday met with the grieving family members and relatives of the late Sergeant Alex Vaughn who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Brutus and the team visited the grieving family at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), where they met with the late Sergeant Vaughn’s reputed wife Jenel Singh, his children, siblings and other family members.

The deputy commissioner gave words of encouragement and comfort to the bereaved family at this very difficult time followed by a prayer from Pastor Leroy Levans.

A Police Constable is under close arrest assisting with the investigation, based on preliminary information, that he allegedly and unintentionally fatally wounded Sergeant Alex Vaughn on Tuesday.

Acting Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken has since ordered a probe which is currently ongoing by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and supervised by the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority.