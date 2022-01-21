Tonga man survives 27 hours at sea after tsunami

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A 57-year-old Tongan man being hailed a real-life Aquaman for surviving 27 hours at sea after Saturday’s devastating tsunami struck his island said he went under nine times before latching onto a log and making it to safety.

“On the eighth time I thought, the next time I go underwater that’s it, because my arms were the only things that were keeping me above water,” Lisala Folau, who is disabled and cannot walk properly, told Reuters from Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa.

Lisala Folau (middle) says he swam for 27 hours after getting swept to sea by Saturday’s tsunami.

“So the ninth time I went under and came up and grabbed a log. And that’s what kept me going.”

Folau, who lived on the isolated island of Atata, with a population of about 60 people, was swept out to sea on Saturday evening.

Read More