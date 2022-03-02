Tomb raiders strike at Buxton burial ground

Manu Durant and his tomb which was targeted by the perpetrators

By: LaWanda McAllister

Tomb raiders have struck again, this time at the burial ground located in the compound of the Buxton Methodist Church on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The incident seemingly occurred last night and was discovered this morning.

The perpetrators raided the tomb of Manu Durant, an ECD resident who was shot dead in 2015.

They would have broken into the concrete tomb and removed the casket within which the man was buried.

It is unclear if any valuables were stolen from the casket.

In a live video seen by this publication, family and friends of the dead man expressed disgust that his final resting place was vandalised.

One person was heard saying “what are they looking for after seven years, gold chain and gold band? This is disrespectful… this is wickedness… why would they throw people out of their tomb like this!”

After the discovery was made, the man had to be placed into a new casket and reburied by his family and friends.

Durant was a well-known promoter, one time wanted man, and former bodyguard of convicted drug lord, Shaheed Roger Khan. He was shot dead in a strip club on North Road, Georgetown in June 2015.

Reports state that Durant was at the Baroombar Strip Club when he got into a confrontation with another patron of the club.

During the confrontation, Durant whipped out a firearm and fired a shot at the man. The man in return whipped out his own weapon and fired shots at Manu. One of those shots hit him straight to the chest.

He fell to the ground while the suspect left the premises.

Durant was rushed to the Balwant Singh Hospital where he remained unconscious and in a critical condition until his death.

In 2009, Durant was shot to the neck during an apparent execution attempt. In 2008, a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the disappearance of Buxton resident Tunisha Morgan who cops believed to have been a girlfriend of now dead criminal Rondell “fineman” Rawlins.

Earlier this month, two men were remanded for allegedly breaking into a tomb and stealing belongings from the corpse. That incident occurred in Corentyne, Berbice.