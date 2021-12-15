Toddlers among 4 injured after motorcycle collides with tractor

Toddlers, aged one and three years, are among four persons injured after the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a tractor along the Barrack Retreat public road in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Monday.

The two adults injured in the accident are 22-year-old Orville Jonas and Shundell Simon, while the injured children are Josiah Jonas and Cataleya Simon; and they are all of Moco-Moco Village.

Based on reports received, a tractor, TVV 5566, with trailer # 28541, owned by the Mayor and Town Council of Lethem, was at the time being driven by 64-year-old Ivor Antone of St. Ignatius Village. The Police have said that the tractor and trailer were carrying a metal stage along the Barrack Retreat public road when the driver attempted to make a turn.

While the tractor was turning, the driver of motorcycle #CK6518, who reportedly was driving at a fast rate of speed, collided with the right front wheel of the tractor, resulting in the driver and the three pillion riders of the motorcycle falling on the road surface and sustaining injuries to their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious state by the Police and medical personnel, and were taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where they were treated and admitted as patients.

Shundell Simon is nursing an open fracture to the right arm and right ankle, while Orville Jonas is suffering from a fractured left arm.

The child, Josiah Jonas sustained bruises to the head, while the other child, Cataleya Simon, suffered lacerations to the head.

A breathalyser examination was conducted on the tractor/trailer driver, but no sign of alcohol was detected in his system. He has nevertheless been arrested, and an investigation has been launched.