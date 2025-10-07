Todd advocates for free trade & greater economic partnerships between EU, Latin America & C’bean

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd attended the XII Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Conference held on October 6th and 7th, 2025, in Rome, Italy under the theme: “Italy-Latin America and the Caribbean: a growing partnership.”

The Conference was held under the chairmanship of Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italy.

The Conference featured thematic panels on areas including economic partnerships for growth and free trade, energy cooperation, and legal diplomacy in anticipation of the 4th EU-CELAC Summit.

During his intervention, Minister Todd reminded the conference that “the world has evolved significantly, and the dynamics of the international community have shifted, since the launch of the biennial forum in 2003. The Minister further highlighted that the growing economic inequality, climate change, energy security, food insecurity, and significant demographic shifts, remain some of the major challenges that require international attention and policy solutions.

Minister Todd stated that the rapid global changes and challenges to the rules-based order anchored in the UN Charter, highlight the urgent need for shared solutions and reinforced bi-regional partnerships.

He posited that the Italy-LAC mechanism offers a valuable framework for effectively addressing the common economic and developmental challenges, while advancing mutual interests.

In concluding, Minister Todd said that Guyana recognises the vital role of international trade which serves as a strategic instrument to deepen political and economic relations. He further underscored the significance of expanding and deepening collaboration, free trade, and economic partnership agreements between the European Union and Latin American and Caribbean countries, to foster inclusive, fair, and sustainable growth.

The Italy-Latin America and Caribbean Ministerial Conference is the main forum for political dialogue, which meets every two years and is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Italian-Latin American Institute (IILA).

Minister Todd was accompanied by Mr. Colin Luckie, First Secretary of Guyana’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.