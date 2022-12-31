Tobago cop charged for robbery in Grenada

Black Immigrant Daily News

The TT police says the Special Reserve police officer who was recently charged for robbery in Grenada has not been active since August 2022.

In a press release, the TTPS confirmed PC Christon Balboza, 27, was last assigned to the Tobago Division.

“However, PC Balboza has been deemed inactive since August 2022 as he has not reported for duty. He enlisted into the organisation on December 19, 2014.”

On December 22, Balboza and Grenadian fisherman Stephen Francis, 28, allegedly robbed the Grand Mal Gas Station. Around 6.15 pm, the police were notified, and it was determined that masked individuals entered the gas station and demanded money from a member of staff before escaping in a vehicle.

Several “persons of interest” were identified and taken into custody, and the two men were arrested and charged by the Royal Grenada Police Force for robbery with violence. Francis was also charged with assault with a dangerous instrument, a gun.

The matter was adjourned to January 10.

“While the TTPS acknowledges that the course of justice must take its course, it condemns any wrongdoing by any of its officers and agents, and reminds the public that its leadership is committed to strengthening its human resource and addressing alleged rouge elements within its rank and file.”

The release added that the police was doing its best to “enhance its human resource capacity” while maintaining and improving on its principles of professionalism, respect, integrity, dignity and excellence.

