TKR secures place in Republic Bank CPL final

Trinbago Knight Riders 167/3 (Walton 80*, Pooran 33; Pretorius 2/36, Tahir 1/30) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 166/7 (Ayub 49, Khan 36; Salamkheil 2/28, Hinds 2/32) by 7 wickets

Trinbago Knight Riders secured their place in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on Sunday with a 7 wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1.

Trinbago Knight Riders had won the toss and chose to bowl first, led by Waqar Salamkheil and Terrence Hinds they produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Guyana Amazon Warriors to 166/7 after 20 overs, Despite another super innings from Saim Ayub, it was Guyana Amazon Warriors lowest score this season when batting first.

The Knight Riders chase was headlined by Chadwick Walton, with the opener ensuring his side never fell below the run rate and eventually guiding them across the finish line with a brilliant innings of 80 not out that ensured they progressed to the final on Sunday.

Ayub continued his brilliant maiden CPL season with a score of 49 as he once again opened with Odean Smith, their 53 run partnership would prove to be the foundation of the Amazon Warriors innings. Despite losing leading run scorer Shai Hope in the ninth over, they would manage to reach 166/7 largely thanks to the late runs scored by Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie. Salamkheil and Hinds would both prove to be vital for the Knight Riders, as they took wickets and contained runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders raced away to 41-0 after 4 overs as Chadwick Walton and Mark Deyal combined to give their side an ideal start to the chase. Imran Tahir would bring himself on to bowl and strike with his first ball, trapping Deyal LBW. Nicholas Pooran would come in next and forge a 51 run partnership with Walton before he was caught off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius.

However, Walton would silence the Providence crowd with his innings of 80*, which included nine boundaries, supported by captain Kieron Pollard batting alongside him. The Knight Riders would win by 7 wickets to secure their place in Sunday’s final.

Qualifier 2 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place on Friday evening at Providence Stadium.