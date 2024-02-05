Tint must be removed from all police patrol vehicles – Deputy Commissioner

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Headquarters hosted its monthly ‘Traffic Stakeholders Meeting’ last Saturday with representatives from the Guyana National Road Safety Council (GNRSC); Regional Road Safety Councils, Minibus and Hire car Association, Private Security and Large Fleet operators, Cops and Faith Community Network along with the Regional Traffic Officers and License and Certifying Officers of the Guyana Police Force.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr Ravindradat Budhram; Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh; Chairman of the National Road Safety Council Mr Earl Lambert, and GNRSC Coordinator Ms Ramona Doorgen addressed the meeting which was held at the Officers’ Training Centre.

Mr Budhram, during brief remarks, addressed several issues, amongst those were the removal of tint on operational police patrol vehicles, resisting corrupt transactions and compromise, providing improved quality of service to the public without wasting anyone’s time, avoiding placing persons into custody for minor offences and treating Joint Service members with dignity in keeping with the Joint Service Protocol.

Mr Budhram exhorted ranks to always be professional, committed to service, and dedicated to personal and professional development.This engagement, he informed, is now a feature in the calendar of activities for the Traffic Department.

To this end, he tasked the Traffic Officer and other stakeholders to continue the work of reducing preventable accidents, place greater emphasis on traffic education, and support prospective drivers with mandatory lectures on critical aspects of the Learner Drivers Programme prior to them sitting the theoretical exams. (DPI)