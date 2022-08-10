Tina Knowles-Lawson Defends Beyoncé From Critics Of ‘Renaissance’ Album

Tina Knowles-Lawson issued a strong defense of her daughter Beyonce amid criticism over her new album, Renaissance.

According to Lawson, Beyonce is the hardest working person she knows and has witness first hand her grind over the last two years to put together this album. The music icon has been getting flack from all corners of the music spectrum including from fellow singer Kelis over a sample she did not know was coming.

“I’ve watched for over two years all of the constant hard work, the sacrifice sometimes of time with her family, the all night sessions, working while sick, weekends and then nurturing three kids,” Tina Knowles wrote. “She minds her own business and does not speak badly of anyone, never puts anyone down, Is always loyal and kind. Takes care of her bussiness don’t mess with nobody. So I am proud of you.”

Meanwhile, the Lemonade artist on Friday shared her gratitude to her fans for waiting patiently for the official release of her seventh studio album Renaissance even though leaks of the album were available online and across social media platforms.

The album was officially released on Friday, and the artist wasted no time commending her dedicated ‘BeyHive’ for being faithful and loyal as they waited for the official release from the artist to support her.

On her Instagram account, she shared a message expressing her deep gratitude for fans who waited on the project. It’s been six years since Beyoncé released a solo album.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said as she publicly acknowledged the leak for the first time.

“I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early,” the artist continued. Beyoncé also added to her fans, “I love you deep.”

In the meantime, fans online reacted with mixed reviews, but many of the artist’s loyal fans raved about the album calling it Album of the Year.

“I hope artists are taking note from Beyoncé, hoping they’re scraping whatever it is they had and going to the drawing board,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Beyoncé is literally the only celebrity that grabs my attention in the way she does. Everyone else I’m just like oooo nice new album how fun, but nobody could take up my entire weekend!” another person.

“Beyoncé is in a category, class and race all by herself. #RENAISSANCE,” another person said.