A 26-year-old man was on Friday sentenced to three years imprisonment on a Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny charge.

Ken Geoms, a resident of Lot 30 Timheri, East Bank Demerara, was arrested by a Police rank from Grove Police Station for the offence committed on Terrence Cummings of Kaneville, EBD.

On Friday, Geoms charged and he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate Court #2 before Magistrate Judy Latchman. During his arraignment, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.