Timehri man found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man whose body was found in his bed at Circuitville, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He has been identified as Ron Loncke.

The scene was visited at about 13:30hrs on Wednesday by ranks of the Timehri Police Station. Reports are that the victim lived alone in a small shack.

According to the man’s father, his son suffers from epilepsy and was last seen alive on Monday.

On the date and time mentioned, a man was passing the area and observed the door ajar.

He stopped to check on the man since he had not seen him for several days. As he approached the building, he smelt a foul odour emanating from the house.

Upon investigating, he discovered the bloated body of the man lying on his bed, in a state of decomposition.

He immediately contacted the police who subsequently responded.

There were no signs of breakage or forced entry. There were also no signs of struggle or marks of violence seen on the body.

A postmortem will be conducted.