Timehri man found dead with stab wounds at Soesdyke junction

The lifeless body of a labourer attached to the Bulkan Sawmill was in the wee hours of Sunday found with at least two stab wounds to his body at Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Yoel Valenzuela of Timehri Public Road, EBD.

Based on reports received the now-dead man along with his 17-year-old son and several other relatives were imbibing at a popular night spot at the Soesdyke/Linden Highway Junction, EBD.

At about 4:30h, one of the suspects reportedly walked up to the now-dead man and initiated an argument. The man’s teenage son allegedly intervened and started to “chuck” one of the suspects identified as ‘Eric’. He then dealt him one blow to the mouth.

A seemingly angry ‘Eric’ who was in the company of other friends then confronted Valenzuela and his relatives forcing them to leave the premises to avoid a further altercation.

However, upon exiting the drinking spot, the now-dead man and his relatives dispersed in different directions with him running towards the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Not giving up, the suspects who were armed with bottles went after them.

Nevertheless, at about, 5:30h, the lifeless body of Valenzuela was found lying on his back in the vicinity of the service station. At the time, he was cladded in a long sleeve navy blue jersey, a grey vest, a pair of long black jeans, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

The police were immediately contacted. Upon examining the man’s body, a stab wound was seen above the left ear and another to his right side back.

<<<Inews>>> understands that earlier in the morning, a team of Police ranks attached to the Timehri Police Station was on patrol in the area when they observed the now-dead man and the suspects engaged in a fight. The police intervened and warned them to disperse after which the lawmen left the location.

Meanwhile, police acting on information received, contacted one of the suspects who was seen wearing a white jersey with blood stains. He was later examined and a wound was seen on his right thumb.

Further, a search was conducted on his person and a brown-handled blood-stained knife was found in his left side pants waist. The police are on the hunt for the two other suspects. CCTV footage collected from the area is being viewed as investigations continue.