Tiger Rentals Guyana donates to GFS to help build capacity

Tiger Rentals Guyana makes a donation to the Guyana Fire Service

Tiger Rentals Guyana today donated a Samsung 55? television to the Guyana Fire Service’s (GFS) training centre, with an aim of helping the organisation build its internal capacity.

The presentation was made by Tiger Rentals Country Manager Shane Singh during a simple ceremony at the GFS’ Headquarters at the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the GFS was Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo. Also present at the handing over ceremony were Tiger Rentals Regional Manager Denis Latiff and Station Officer Nigel Gravesande.

In an invited comment to INews, Singh explained that the GFS was chosen because Tiger Rentals Guyana has an existing working relationship between the two organisations.

“We chose them because we have utilised them for training of our team before in fire response and we want to help build their capacity. The TV was requested as part of their training programme for the fire officers,” Singh noted.

With the rapid expansion of the local oil industry, Tiger Rentals Guyana has committed to providing auxiliary training relevant to the support required for the sector. The proposed training will develop local expertise and reduce the dependence on expatriate support services.

The training will include but not be limited confined space entry, high angle rescue and emergency & spill response.

Tiger Rentals Guyana noted too that it will continue its efforts, to work with other local entities to upgrade and develop their capacities to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding energy industry.