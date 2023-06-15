Tickets on sale online for all venues at CPL, WCPL

Tickets are now on sale Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) matches. The 2023 CPL season gets underway on 16 August and the WCPL starts on 31 August.

The WCPL matches in Barbados and Trinidad will be double headers with the games featuring the home team from the Men’s CPL, giving ticket holders for these matches more action to watch and even better value.

With CPL having set another viewership record in 2022 with a total viewership of over 700million the interest in the tournament has never been higher. This combined with the return of matches to Barbados for the first time since 2019 means this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

At present tickets are available to buy online with box offices opening in the next few weeks with more details on these opening times and locations coming soon.

Tickets are on sale at www.cplt20.com