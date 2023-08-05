Tickets for CPL finals go on sale in Guyana from Monday, August 7

Tickets for this year’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals will go on sale in Guyana from Monday, August 7, 2023, at the local box office on Camp Street, Georgetown, starting from 09:00h.

The tournament will bowl off in less than two weeks on August 16, 2023.

Guyana will host a total of eight matches including the semi-finals and finals at the Providence National Stadium.

The Guyana leg of the tournament will begin on September 13 with Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on defending champions, Jamaica Tallawahs from 19:00 hours. The following day, Warriors return to battle St. Lucia Kings from 19:00 hours.

On September 16, there will be a doubleheader as Tallawahs face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at 10:00 hours before Warriors go up against Trinbago Knight Riders at 19:00 hours.

September 17 will also see a doubleheader with Tallawahs returning to play Kings at 10:00 hours followed by the Warriors and Barbados Royals clash at 19:00 hours.

See below for the full statement from CPL:

TICKETS ON SALE AT BOX OFFICE FOR THE CPL FINAL FROM 7 AUGUST

Tickets will be on sale for Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals at the Guyana Amazon Warriors box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on 7 August.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the box office from the 7 August for the following matches:

19 Sept

Eliminator – Third Place vs Fourth Place, 7pm

20 Sept

Qualifier 1 – First Place vs Second Place, 7pm

22 Sept

Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

24 Sept

FINAL – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Tickets for all of these games are also available online at www.cplt20.com.

The 2023 tournament will run from 16th August to 24th September.