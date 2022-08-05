Tickets for CPL finals go on sale from Friday

By Brandon Corlette

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals will be played in Guyana at the National Stadium at Providence for the first time in history.

Ticket sales for the group games in Guyana started in July, but the sales for the finals will commence on Friday, August 5 at the 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown CPL box office. Additionally, tickets will also be available online for purchase.

In an interview with CPL’s Head of Marketing Chris Watson, he revealed that the ticket prices for qualifiers (Qualifier one, and two, and the eliminator) will remain the same as the Warriors home games, with tickets starting from GY$2500 (grass mound).

Orange Stand ticket sales for the Qualifiers are $3300, red stand $5500, and the green stand will be $6000. Meanwhile, for the final, tickets will start from GY$3000 (grass mound). Orange stand tickets will be $4000, Red Stand $6000 and green stand will be $6500.

CPL 2022 will be played in St Kitts, St Lucia, Trinidad and Guyana

Watson is encouraging fans to pick up tickets early since the finals will be high in demand, and the Cricket Carnival will be in Guyana. The Guyana Amazon Warriors home leg starts on September 21 and ends 25.

On September 21, Barbados Royals will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots from 10:00h followed by Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs from 19:00h.

Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots clash from 10:00h on September 22 then Warriors play St. Lucia Kings from 19:00h. The lone match on September 24 is Knight Riders and Amazon Warriors from 19:00h.

On September 25, Tallawahs and Kings play the morning fixture and the Warriors will face the Royals from 19:00h to conclude the tournament’s group matches. The 10th season of CPL bowls off on August 31 at Warner Park, St. Kitts, and concludes on September 30 at the National Stadium, Providence Guyana.

Prior to the CPL, the Warriors will play in a new 60-ball tournament called the 6IXTY from August 24-28 in St. Kitts. The box office opening hours will be 9:00h to 17:00h (Monday-Friday) and 9:00h to 13:00h (Saturdays)

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad for 2022 CPL: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Junior Sinclair, Matthew Nandu.