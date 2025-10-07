Thrilling superbike showdown expected at South Dakota on Nov. 2

The stage is set for a thrilling finale at the Caribbean Clash of Champions, as Guyana’s two top superbike riders, Matthew Vieira and Kevin Persaud, prepare to go head-to-head for the national championship title at the South Dakota Circuit.

What makes this battle even more electrifying is the international twist: British Superbike ace Dan Linfoot will return to Guyana, this time bringing a teammate from the UK, adding world-class firepower to an already loaded grid.

For years, Vieira has been the benchmark of local superbike racing. Leading the championship heading into the final round, he’s determined to defend his title and cement his dominance.

“Everyone raised their game this year, so I had to push a lot harder – both physically and mentally,” Vieira said. Focused and fitter than ever, he’s been shaving down his lap times in practice and plans to secure the championship by the second race of the day. “I want to wrap it up early so I can go all out in the final race,” he added confidently.

But standing firmly in his way is Kevin Persaud, who has been closing the gap with every event. Known for his calculated aggression and improved consistency, Persaud has transformed himself this season through relentless preparation.

“I bought new performance parts, dropped eight pounds, and worked on speed and fitness,” Persaud shared. “Everyone wants to beat Matthew, but I’m coming prepared. I’m not counting out anyone – even Nicholas Boodram and Dan Linfoot – but I’ll be ready.”

The rivalry between Vieira and Persaud represents the very heart of Guyanese motorsport – two homegrown talents moulded by grit, passion, and an unyielding drive to be the best. Vieira’s experience and precision make him a master of race craft, while Persaud’s determination and recent improvements have made him a genuine contender for the crown.

Yet, with Linfoot and his UK teammate joining the grid, the stakes have never been higher. The British riders’ participation brings not only international attention but also a new level of competition. Vieira sees it as an opportunity to measure local talent against global standards, while Persaud views it as motivation to push even harder.

With over 20 superbikes expected to roar off the line, fans can anticipate wheel-to-wheel action and championship drama from start to finish.

Whether it’s Vieira defending his legacy, Persaud aiming to make history, or Linfoot proving why he’s a British Superbike veteran, the final round at South Dakota promises to be the most intense superbike showdown Guyana has ever seen.