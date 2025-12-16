Recover Guyana unveils QC's 'Cycle Smart Environmental Project' Intruder breaches Home Affairs Ministry; security officer gives chase but suspect evades capture Ganja found concealed in oats packets at Ogle airport Riddara electric vehicles enter Guyanese market Milling and paving of Soesdyke–Linden Highway 98% completed State drops murder-plot case against businessman after victim refuses to testify
World News

Thousands protest in Slovakia against Fico government’s judicial reforms 

16 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Thousands of people have rallied across Slovakia to protest against changes to the judicial system that opposition politicians and critics say are destroying the rule of law, Slovak media reported.

Protesters filled much of a central square in the capital of Bratislava, and there were protests in eight other cities on Tuesday.

list of 3 items

end of list

The biggest opposition party, Progressive Slovakia, called the protest after Prime Minister Robert Fico‘s leftist-nationalist government pushed legislative changes through parliament last week that dismantle the whistleblower protection agency and change the way the state deals with crown witnesses.

“They took a chainsaw to the rule of law,” Michal Simecka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, told the crowd in Bratislava, according to a live video that streamed online.

“Slovakia is the only country where the government approves laws to make life easier for criminals and mafia,” he also said.

People carried Slovak and European Union flags as well as placards with slogans, such as “Fico’s government is helping Mafia”, and chanted “Enough of Fico” and “Shame!”

A protester holds a banner reading "For Christmas I wish to get a reason to be proud that I live here" as demonstrators gather for a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes in Bratislava, Slovakia on December 15, 2025.
A protester holds a banner reading, ‘For Christmas I wish to get a reason to be proud that I live here”, at a demonstration against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes [AFP]

Fico’s critics claim that, under his government, Slovakia is following Hungary’s lead under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Fico’s administration argues that the old whistleblower agency was politically abused. The administration has also weakened criminal codes for financial crimes, revamped the public broadcaster and pushed constitutional changes asserting national sovereignty over some EU laws, which has raised European Commission scrutiny.

Advertisement

Fico’s government has faced several large protests since coming to power in 2023. Tuesday’s rally was one of the biggest since last February, when tens of thousands demonstrated against what critics say is an increasingly pro-Russian foreign policy.

A man holds a banner reading "Gangster Fico is destroying Slovakia" during a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes in Bratislava, Slovakia on December 15, 2025.
A man holds a banner, reading ‘Gangster Fico is destroying Slovakia’, during a protest against the abolition of the whistleblower protection office and penal code changes [AFP]

 

Support us

Related News

02 December 2025

US envoys headed to Moscow to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Putin 

15 December 2025

History Illustrated: Venezuela and the US thirst for foreign oil 

10 December 2025

Could others follow Australia banning social media for under-16s? 

15 December 2025

Bondi Beach attack: What do we know about the victims, suspects? 