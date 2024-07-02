This Caribbean Nation Has Recorded Over 320 Murders This Year

News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. July 16, 2024: In just 198 days into 2024, the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago has already recorded over 320 murders. The oil-rich nation surpassed this grim milestone following a violent weekend that left at least 18 people dead. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley expressed serious concerns about the escalating violent crime and the use of illegal high-powered assault weapons in the CARICOM nation.

T&T sees rise in crime.

Following a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday, July 15th, chaired by Dr. Rowley, there was agreement among the security services to deploy sustained joint operations in areas with high concentrations of criminal activity. The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s support for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in carrying out its duties within legal parameters.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar and the United National Congress (UNC) have called for the resignation of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Persad Bissessar urged citizens to remain strong and promised that a new UNC government would provide legal firearms and legislation to combat criminals effectively.

Private sector groups have expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken by the Ministry of National Security (MNS) and the Police Commissioner to curb crime. Baldath Maharaj, President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), stated that businesses had lost faith in the current measures, seeing them as public relations maneuvers rather than actionable solutions.

The United States has issued a Level Three travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging nationals to reconsider travel due to escalating crime rates. The advisory highlights the risks of terrorism and kidnapping in areas like Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Similarly, Canada has advised its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution due to violent crime, particularly in Port of Spain, where tourists have been targeted.

Jamaica reported 24 murders over the seven-day period ending July 13th, four more than the previous week. This brings the total number of murders this year to 626, an increase of 20 compared to July 6th. However, overall crime has declined by 14 percent year-on-year, with 103 fewer murders committed compared to the same period in 2023.

Barbados has also seen an increase in murders, with authorities reporting approximately 30 killings so far this year, more than double the total for last year.

As the Caribbean grapples with rising crime rates, urgent measures and international advisories highlight the pressing need for effective security solutions.

